Robert Rollin Hanson, 76, of Leonardtown, MD passed away suddenly on June 18,2025 at his home. He was a devoted husband, proud Navy veteran, and beloved family man.

He was born in Pasadena, CA on July 10, 1948, to the late Leonard Rollin Hanson and Evelyn “Joos” Hanson. Robert lived a life of dedication, service, humor, and heart. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy from June of 1968 to May of 1972. This included his time in active duty, during the Vietnam War, where he earned various medals including the Vietnam Service Metal with three Bronze Stars and the Gallantry Cross.

He was a Christian man of quiet strength, deeply devoted to his wife of 43 years, Darlene Virginia Hanson, whom he married on November 14, 1981 in Matawan, NJ. He was proud of the life they built together in Leonardtown over the past 25 years. His commitment to his family, country, and community will be remembered and cherished by all who knew him.

After his military service, Robert worked as an electrical engineer for many dedicated years with Bendix, and was known for his expertise in the aerospace electrical field. He was a retired private pilot of 17 years and deeply involved in the aviation community, enjoying many trips with his fellow pilots, including Sun and Fun airshow in Florida.

Robert was a man who lit up every room with his signature Hawaiian shirts, infectious humor, and warm hugs, He was always cracking jokes and had a special way of making everyone around him feel loved. Though he never planned on having pets, he often found himself lovingly surrounded by the animals brough home by the kids.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Darlene; his children, Jennifer Kaercher (Anthony) of Chesapeake, VA and Michael Hanson of King George, VA; his granddaughter, Hailey Kaercher; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Evelyn, and his brother, Jon Hanson.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 21, 2025 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., with a service celebrated by Pastor Arthur Shepherd at 3:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown MD 20650. Interment will be at a later date at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD.

