St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy Cited and Released for Driving While Impaired After Traffic Stop

On Saturday, June 21, 2025, Deputy First Class Ryan McLean #400, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, was stopped by a Maryland State Police Trooper and cited for driving while impaired.

McLean was not on duty at the time and was operating a personally owned vehicle. Following the citation, McLean was released to a sober driver.

In accordance with agency policy and Maryland state law, DFC McLean is suspended with pay.

An administrative investigation has been initiated by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Responsibilities into this incident.

Inquiries regarding the citation should be referred to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack.



Congratulations to Deputy Ryan McLean for his recognition as the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s top DUI arrest producer in 2021-2022. Deputy McLean was awarded this week at a ceremony held by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

Deputy McLean entered duty with the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office on April 5, 2021, graduated from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy in November 2021 and joined the Patrol Division later that month.

Between November 2021 and June 30, 2022, Deputy McLean quickly established himself as an aggressive DUI enforcer, making 11 DUI arrests in seven months. During that timeframe, Deputy McLean maintained his patrol case load and worked about four months of midnight shifts.

Deputy McLean takes great pride in his DUI efforts and his work ethic in enforcing DUI laws is clearly aligned with Maryland’s Toward Zero Deaths goal.”