Father Transported, Son Flown to Hospital After Being Bit By Foster Pit Bull

On Friday, June 21, 2025, at approximately 2:03 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 70 block of Elder Place in Indian Head, for the reported animal bite.

911 callers reported a father and son was bit by a foster Pit bull, with a teen victim suffering a hand injury with serious bleeding. Call takers provided bleeding control instructions to the caller.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 19-year-old male with a serious injury to the hand and requested a helicopter to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 land nearby and transported the 19-year-old male to the MedStar Union Memorial Hospital.

The father was transported by ambulance to MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, though his injuries were less severe.

Police and Animal Control responded. Further updates will be added if they are provided.