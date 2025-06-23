EXTREME HEAT ALERT: St. Mary’s County Cooling Centers Open Today to Thursday, June 26th

June 23, 2025

Cooling Centers Open June 23rd to June 26th. With heat indexes expected to reach over 105°F, cooling centers will be open starting today, June 23rd to Thursday, June 26th, 2025, to help residents stay safe and cool.

Monday, June 23 – Thursday, June 26

* Times listed below are normal business hours and may change

  1. Garvey Senior Activity Center, 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown from 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
  2. Leonardtown Library 23600 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown from 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM
  3. Loffler Senior Activity Center 21905 Chancellor’s Run Road, Great Mills from 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM
  4. Northern Senior Activity Center 29655 Charlotte Hall Road Charlotte Hall 8:00 AM 4:30 PM
  5. Lexington Park Library 21677 FDR Blvd, Lexington Park from 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM
  6. Charlotte Hall Library 37600 New Market Road, Charlotte Hall from 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM
  7. St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen 20331 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills 8:30 AM – 6:00 PM
  8. Three Oaks Center 46905 Lei Drive, Lexington Park from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM




