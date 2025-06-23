Coast Guard Seeking Public’s Help After Kayak Found Unoccupied in St. Mary’s River

On Saturday, June 21, 2025, at approximately 12:30 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of the Chicken Cock Creek in the St. Mary’s River, for the reported open water rescue for a watercraft located with no occupants.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Natural Resources Police, and St. Mary’s County Emergency 911 Center was notified by a local fisherman that they discovered an unmanned, adrift kayak with signs of recent occupancy, with items inside the kayak including some oysters, a cell phone, and a hat.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported the Kayak was located near Fort Point in the St. Mary’s River, which is just South of the Naval Air Station Webster Fields shoreline, and North of Chicken Cock Creek.

Firefighters along with the Coast Guard and Natural Resources Police searched the area for over an hour and 30 minutes with no results.

If you have any information regarding the kayak or its owner, please contact the Maryland National Capital Region Command Center at 410-576-2693.

