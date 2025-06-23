Southern Maryland Under Extreme Heat Warnings and Watch

Monday, June 23rd, 2025 – Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 107. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tuesday, June 24th, 2025 – Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 106. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a Extreme Heat Warning and Extreme Heat Watch for parts of Maryland, Washington D.C., and Virginia.

WHAT…Extreme Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the Extreme Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110

possible.

WHERE…Portions of DC, central, north central, northeast, northern, and southern Maryland, and central and northern Virginia.

WHEN…For the Extreme Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM EDT this evening. For the Extreme Heat Watch, from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

