Woman Flown to Trauma Center After Being Found Unconscious on FDR in Great Mills

On Sunday, June 22, 2025, at approximately 9:22 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of FDR Boulevard and Iverson Drive in Great Mills, for the reported unconscious victim after a possible scooter accident.

The 911 caller reported they observed a woman unresponsive in the area of the given address and turned around to check on her. Upon arriving back on the scene, the woman, who was reportedly in her 60’s, was found unconscious with snoring respirations after an apparent scooter accident.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command was placed on standby.

Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene and confirmed a helicopter was needed. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the adult female to an area trauma center with injuries to the head.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate and remained on the scene for over an hour and 30 minutes.

Updates will be added if the Sheriff’s Office provides any.

