Calvert County Cooling Centers Available During Extreme Temperatures

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for this week as temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees.

The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management reminds citizens there are several places in Calvert County to visit if they need to cool off.

These sites will be open during regular hours and safe drinking water is available in each of them. Residents who need to take refuge in a safe, cool place may go to one of the following locations:

Calvert Library, Fairview Branch, 8120 Southern Maryland Blvd, Owings – Open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Sunday Calvert Library, Prince Frederick Branch, 850 Costley Way, Prince Frederick – Open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Sunday Calvert Library, Southern Branch, 13920 H G Trueman Road, Solomons – Open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Sunday Calvert Library, Twin Beaches Branch, 4100 5th Street North Beach – Open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Sunday Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center, 130 Auto Drive, Prince Frederick – Open Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick – Open Sunday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mt. Hope Community Center, 104 Pushaw Station Road, Sunderland – Open Sunday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave., Chesapeake Beach – Open Sunday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Southern Community Center – 20 Appeal Lane, Lusby – Open Sunday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Emergency cooling centers open when the need arises. Calvert County Emergency Management staff is closely monitoring the National Weather Service’s excessive heat warnings and will make a determination to keep certain cooling centers open past normal business hours if the need arises.

Calvert County residents are urged to take the following precautions to protect themselves and their families when temperatures rise:

Drink plenty of fluids; water is best.

Avoid beverages containing alcohol, caffeine or large amounts of sugar as they can dehydrate the body.

Stay in an air-conditioned room or building during the hottest part of the day.

Stay out of the sun.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Check on elderly relatives and neighbors.

Never leave children or pets in parked cars since temperatures can rise to 130 degrees inside vehicles in only a few minutes, even with the windows rolled down.

Heat can affect anyone, but most at risk are the very young, senior citizens and people with underlying health problems. Symptoms of heat illness include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, nausea, weak but rapid pulse and headaches. People with these symptoms should find shade, drink water slowly and make sure there is good ventilation. Those with severe symptoms should seek medical attention.

Pet owners should provide ample shade and water for their pets or bring pets indoors. Any time a pet is outside, make sure it has protection from heat and sun and plenty of fresh, cold water.

Residents can stay tuned to emergency alerts and information about the location and availability of cooling centers online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov and through the Calvert Prepare mobile app. Visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare to download the free app and sign up for local emergency alerts.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.

