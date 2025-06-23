Mechanicsville Man Charged Arrested After Setting His Home and Parents Vehicle on Fire

UPDATE 6/23/205: Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged a Mechanicsville man with setting his home on fire early Monday morning and later connected him to setting his parents’ car on fire Saturday morning. Michale Robert Guy, 47, was arrested shortly after the fire with the assistance of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 1:00 a.m. on June 23, 2025, the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 27099 Morganza Turner Road for a dwelling fire. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy fire coming from inside the attached garage, which quickly spread to the remainder of the home. The home is considered a complete loss, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to determine the origin and cause.

During their investigation, Deputy State Fire Marshals concluded that the fire was intentionally set and identified Guy as the suspect.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office assisted in taking him into custody, and he was transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack.

As the investigation continued and during their interview with Guy, he told investigators that he had set his parent’s 2003 Cadillac on fire Saturday morning near the intersection of Ted Drive and Ted Circle in Avenue. Coincidentally, that fire was also under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Guy was charged with first and second-degree arson and transported to St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bond.

6/23/2025: On Monday, June 23, 2025, approximately 1:02 a.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Leonardtown, Hollywood, Seventh District and Hughesville, responded to the area of 27097 Morganza Turner Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure on fire.

Multiple 911 callers reported a house was on fire in the area.

Crews quickly arrived on scene to find a one-story residence on a basement with fire showing throughout the entire first floor and through the roof, with subjects reporting one adult male was unaccounted for and possibly inside.

Despite several efforts to make entry into the residence to perform searches, the fire was later deemed a defensive operation only due to a compromised floor, fire throughout the entire residence, along with a partial collapse within 20 minutes of dispatch.

While staging in the area, EMS reported an adult male walked out of the woods and requested to be evaluated while stating he was the homeowner.

The man reported to EMS he was the homeowner and stated that upon discovering the house was on fire, he grabbed what he could before fleeing into the nearby woods.

EMS began evaluating the man for injuries, however, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office placed the man into handcuffs on the scene a short time later.

No known injuries were reported. Every Volunteer Fire Department in St. Mary’s County responded, assisted or provided fill ins during this incident. Additional firefighters from Charles and Calvert County also responded to the scene to assist.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

Further updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of Bethany Higgs, and SCANMD.org

