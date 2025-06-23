Hollywood Man Arrested After Alleged Shotgun Threat During Vehicle Repossession

On Sunday, June 22, 2025, at approximately 5:20 a.m., patrol deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 25000 block of Gallant Fox Drive in Hollywood for the report of an assault.

Upon arrival, deputies met with the victim, who reported that he had arrived at the residence to repossess a vehicle. During the attempted repossession, a male subject exited the home, fired a shotgun at the victim’s truck, then pointed the weapon at the victim and threatened to shoot him. The victim fled the area and contacted 911.

Deputies located spent shell casings at the scene and identified the suspect as Douglas Aaron Chance, 49, of Hollywood. Chance was arrested and charged with the following:

• Assault First Degree

• Assault Second Degree

• Reckless Endangerment

• Malicious Destruction of Property Less Than $1,000

Further investigation revealed that Chance is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior convictions. He was also charged with:

• Possession of a Shotgun After Being Convicted of a Felony

• Possession of a Shotgun After Being Convicted of a Disqualifying Crime

Chance was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown to await a bond hearing.