Loaded Handgun with Removed Serial Number Recovered Following Foot Chase in Lexington Park

Alexander Chew, 29, of Lexington Park, is facing multiple firearm-related charges following a June 17, 2025, incident in which he allegedly fled from a traffic stop and was later found near a loaded handgun with its serial number removed, according to charging documents filed in the District Court of Maryland for St. Mary’s County.

Deputy David Katulich of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reported that Chew was a passenger in a GMC Acadia that failed to obey a traffic signal at North Essex Drive and Midway Drive in Lexington Park. The vehicle attempted to evade police before abruptly parking on Weeping Willow Lane. Chew then allegedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody after a brief pursuit.

During a K-9 scan of the scene, a black Hi-Point Model C9 9mm handgun was discovered under a nearby parked vehicle. The firearm was loaded with seven bullets and one in the chamber and had its serial number obliterated. The location of the firearm was reportedly in the same area Chew had been seen walking just before attempting to flee. The owner of the parked vehicle stated the gun had not been under her car previously.

Investigators noted that the condition of the weapon showed no signs of being tossed from a moving vehicle, suggesting it had been deliberately placed under the car. Chew was identified via a Maryland MVA photo and initially declined to speak with law enforcement. However, once at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, Chew requested to speak with officers and confirmed he had fled the vehicle out of fear.

Chew is charged with the following:

Knowingly obliterating the manufacturer’s identification number on a firearm

Knowingly transporting a loaded handgun in a vehicle on public roads

Knowingly transporting a handgun in a vehicle

Carrying a loaded handgun on or about his person

Carrying a handgun on or about his person