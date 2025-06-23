Piney Point Man Released on Bond Following 108 Violations of Protective Order

Daniel B. Evans, 38, of Piney Point, has been formally charged with 108 misdemeanor counts of violating a protective order, according to records from the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

The charges stem from repeated alleged violations occurring between May 20, 2025, and June 16, 2025. Each count is based on a specific date during which Evans is accused of contacting a protected party in violation of an active court order. The protective order was originally issued on May 12, 2025.

According to court documents, the charges were filed following an investigation led by Deputy Bowling of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The charging documents detail that Evans repeatedly attempted to contact the protected individual, referred to in court filings but not named in this report to preserve victim privacy.

The offenses were allegedly committed across multiple days, sometimes with several violations documented on the same day. Locations tied to the alleged conduct include Bald Ridge Street in Leonardtown.

Evans was arrested on June 19, 2025, and released the same day on a $2,000 unsecured personal bond. He waived his right to an attorney during his initial court appearance.

A trial is currently scheduled for July 22, 2025, at the St. Mary’s District Court in Courtroom 2.

If convicted, each count carries a potential penalty of up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

