Fort Washington Felon Faces Multiple Firearm and Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop in Calvert County

Antwan Jamar Edwards, 37, of Fort Washington, has been charged with multiple firearms and drug-related offenses following a traffic stop conducted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office on June 12, 2025, in Prince Frederick.

According to court documents, a Calvert County deputy initiated a traffic stop shortly after 1 a.m. after observing a red Chevrolet Tahoe without a front license plate and with an improperly secured historic rear plate. The vehicle stopped at the entrance of the Fairground Apartments on Fairground Road.

Upon identifying the driver as Antwan Jamar Edwards, deputies discovered that the license plate on the Tahoe was registered to a different vehicle, a Nissan. A check of law enforcement databases revealed Edwards had an active warrant in Prince George’s County.

After being asked to step out of the vehicle, Edwards complied and was taken into custody without incident. Officers said Edwards gave verbal consent to search the vehicle. A deputy observed, in plain view, a pen tube with white powder residue believed to be cocaine. A full vehicle search followed.

The search revealed the following items:

An unloaded Taurus PT 809 handgun under the driver’s seat with a 14-round magazine inserted.

A loaded handgun of unknown make with no serial number, chambered and equipped with a 30-round magazine loaded with 24 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

A baggie with 14 additional 9mm rounds and a single loose 9mm bullet.

A high-capacity magazine loaded with 16 rounds in the glove compartment.

A plastic handgun holster and a digital scale.

A pen tube with suspected cocaine residue.

Edwards reportedly told deputies he had recently purchased the vehicle from a friend and denied knowledge of the firearms and ammunition found inside. The Maryland Gun Center confirmed Edwards is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions.

As a result, Edwards faces the following charges:

Two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a person with a prior violent felony conviction.

Two counts of illegal possession of a regulated firearm.

One count each of handgun in vehicle and loaded handgun in vehicle.

One count of illegal possession of ammunition.

One count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance not cannabis (suspected cocaine).

One count of possession of drug paraphernalia (pen tube).

Edwards was held without bond following a bail review hearing on June 13, 2025. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 11, 2025, at the Calvert District Court.

