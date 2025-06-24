Sharon Owen Meinecke 83, of Lexington Park, MD died on June 19, 2025, with her loving family at her side.

She was born on August 31, 1941, in Batavia, NY, to the late Richard Weller and Mildred Magnusson Weller.

After growing up in Sheffield, PA, and attending high school in East Orange, NJ, she relocated to St. Mary’s County, MD, in March 1959, (to help with her sister’s growing military family). She then planted her roots and remained in St. Mary’s until her passing. Her first job in St. Mary’s was working at Honey Lane Restaurant where she met the love of her life Richard “Dick” Owen. They were married at Lexington Park Methodist Church on January 29, 1960, and spent 30 wonderful years together and raised five children until his passing on October 18, 1990. She was a full-time mom and also provided day care services to the neighborhood until her youngest child went to school full time. She worked many jobs over the years from waitress at Honey Lane and Nick’s restaurant; to daytime manager at LeMar Lanes Bowling Alley; sold life insurance for Home Mutual; provided cleaning services with P&P Brothers; worked as Sales Associate and Domestics Department Manager at Ames Department store. Her final employment was Procurement/Buyer for Marconi/Tracor/BAE from which she retired in 2008.

On December 24, 1991, she married Paul Gustav Meinecke in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated over 31 wonderful years of marriage. She was a skilled crocheter and made blankets for every member of her family and also for nursing home patients. She was an avid bowler who was part of many leagues, loved her kindle for reading books and playing bingo/crossword games, loved camping and working jigsaw puzzles and was an outstanding cook. She loved the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys. She loved watching General Hospital, Food Network cooking shows, Hallmark movies, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Sharon is survived by her children: Lori Tribino (Mike) of Hollywood, MD, Cindy Randall (Michael) of Hollywood, MD, Heidi Guy (Wayne) of Lexington Park, MD, Scott Owen (Tina) of Hollywood, MD and Douglas Owen (Jennifer) of Hollywood, MD; her grandchildren: Ricky Guy, Lindsey Guy, Alexandra Crain (Sean), Zachary Tribino (Rachel), McKenna Randall, Brynn Owen, Lacey Owen, Brayden Owen and Dylan Owen; her great grandchildren: Owen Guy, Emmett Crain, Madison Crain and Morgan Crain; her brother: John Weller of Lincoln Park, NJ; and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings: Emily Turay, Sonja Bailey, Richard “Dick” Weller and Douglas Weller; and infant son Richard M. Owen.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Hospice of St. Mary’s and/or American Cancer Society.

