Lori Lowe, 66, of Lexington Park, MD died on June 19, 2025 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with her loving family at her side.

She was born on October 27, 1958 in Lompac, CA to Caryl Ann (nee: Crane) Keeney of Goodland, IN and the late Royce Shockley.

Lori spent the majority of her life in Indiana, until reconnecting with a childhood friend, Mark Lowe, eleven years ago. She relocated to St. Mary’s County so they could spend more time together and the two married on October 16, 2015 in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated over 9 wonderful years of marriage. She was employed as a Personal Assistant at Dorsey Law Offices in Leonardtown, MD for many dedicated years until her recent retirement this year. Lori was quick witted and had a good sense of humor. She was a delicious cook and enjoyed gardening. She had an artistic flair and keen sense of style; she enjoyed painting and decorating her home. She enjoyed helping her children when it came to painting and interior decorating. She made many beautifully crocheted blankets for family and friends. In her younger years she had an affinity for horses while living in Indiana. Her family was always a priority, and she enjoyed spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. She is a past member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Earl Park, IN.

In addition to her mother, Caryl, and beloved husband, Mark, Lori is also survived by her children: Craig Bohlinger (Milza) of Lafayette, IN, Jason Bohlinger (Kara) of Francesville, IN, Katie Holmes (Aaron) of Indianapolis, IN and Jonathan Lowe (Courtney) of Compton, MD; her precious grandchildren: Dionna Bohlinger, Tenley Bohlinger, Taylor Bohlinger; Gabe, Karmen, Kennedy, and Philip Holmes; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Royce.

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.