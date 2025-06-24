Sally Ann (Ellis) Degenkolb, 88, of California, Maryland, (formerly of Homestead, PA) passed away peacefully on June 20, 2025. She was born on March 10, 1937, at home to the late Sarah (nee: Joseph) and Albert Ellis.

Sally was known for being the leader of “Sally’s Alley” in her beloved hometown of Homestead, PA, where she was born, raised and lived until the last five years of her life. She was a 1955 graduate of Homestead High School and graduated from Homestead Nursing Program as a Registered Nurse. Known by many as “the Nurse” in Homestead’s Emergency Department and loved by everyone as she cared for many in the Steel Valley area. She was employed for over 42 dedicated years at Homestead Hospital (later known as Jefferson Hospital). After retiring in 2002, she continued working part-time as a registered nurse for several more years. As her grandchildren were born, she was an integral part of their daily lives growing up, never missing whatever activity they were participating in; including picking them up from school, taking them to various practices, and always providing them with unconditional love; which meant the world to them. She had a flair for style, loved to shop and always dressed beautifully. She was an avid fan of her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers, Homestead High School, and Pitt University football. She spoke fluent “football” with anyone that would listen. She had an amazing heart with an edge of sassiness. She spent her last 5 years in the loving care of her daughter, Diane and grandson’s, Matthew and Jordan, in California, MD. She “adopted” her caregiver, Sharon, whom she loved as a daughter.

She was a past member of the Homestead Lion’s Club until it’s disbandment and long-time member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral in Pittsburgh, PA.

In addition to her parents, Sally is also preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Ronald Emiel “Dates” Degenkolb, sister, Sadie Ellis Kannam, brother, Thomas Ellis; and great-grand dog, Lilly. She is survived by her loving daughters, Karen DeBartolo of Scottsdale, AZ and Diane Stearns of California, MD; beloved grandchildren: Kristina DeBartolo (Josh VanFosson) of West Mifflin, PA, Nicholas DeBartolo (Ashly) of Orlando, FL, Matthew Stearns (Katharina) of Lexington Park, MD and Jordan Stearns of California, MD; sister, Diana Portillo of Munhall, PA; and many extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 28, 2025 from 10:00AM to 12:00 PM; with a Life Celebration Service at 12:00 p.m.; at Savolskis, Wasik, Glenn Funeral Home, Inc., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120. The Graveside Service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Jefferson Memorial Park in Pittsburgh, PA.

