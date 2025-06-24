Faye Cross, 91, of Huntingtown, Md., formerly of Upper Marlboro, died June 12, 2025, at Brightview Assisted Living in Edgewater, Md, where she had been living for five years. Faye was born November 11, 1933, to the late Howard and Marguerite Sweeney Moore.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Cross, her brother, Howard Keene Moore and her son, Larry Howard Cross.

She is survived by her loving niece Colleen Moore Bell (Michael) and her nephews Michael K. Moore (Wendy) and Kerry D. Moore (Cynthia) of Culpeper, Virginia.

Faye was a homemaker and accounting supervisor when she retired after 30 years of work. She retired in 1995.

Faye enjoyed the “Moore Bunch & Friends” group she established and for 12 years they had lunch every month at the Country Buffet in Waldorf.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cedarville Assembly of God, 11600 Cedarville Rd. Brandywine, Md. 20613.

Interment (private) will be at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Cheltenham Md.

