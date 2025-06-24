Andrew Jackson “Jack” Brown, Jr., 80, of Dunkirk, Maryland, passed away on June 13, 2025, at Hospice of Charles County in Waldorf. Born on November 30, 1944, in Washington, D.C., Andrew was the eldest son of Mildred Iona (Ingram) and Andrew Jackson Brown, Sr.

Jack grew up in Bradbury Heights and graduated from Suitland High School, class of 1962. He earned a master’s degree and had a lifelong career as a teacher and guidance counselor. He was also a coach for over 40 years for various schools and organizations in Southern Maryland, including boys’ basketball and soccer at Queen Anne School; boys’ & girls’ basketball, softball, baseball, and football at Northern High School; girls’ basketball, softball, and girls’ and boys’ soccer at Calvert High School; girls’ basketball at Calverton School; soccer and softball at Northern Middle School; baseball at Calvert Middle School; girls’ basketball and softball at Plum Point; girls’ basketball and softball at Calvert County Parks & Recreation; football at District Heights Boys’ club, and for the Special Olympics. He served as a guidance counselor at Calvert High School and at CCPS Career and Technology School.

He was a member of The Optimist Club of Calvert since 1996, and eventually came to serve as club president. He operated the Christmas Tree lot in Prince Frederick, MD, where he was a treasured part of holidays for many local families through generations. He devoted much of his free time to volunteering, especially for the benefit of the local youth and animals, and also enjoyed gardening, camping, playing baseball, hunting for and fixing up antiques, and traveling with his family.

Jack is survived by his beloved wife Barbara J. Brown; his children Lauren Weems and her husband Dale, Andrew Brown III and his wife Kitti, Rebecca Petricoin and her husband Chip, Pam Frizzell and her husband Don, Tracey Williams and her husband Shayne, and grandchildren Caitlin, Kayla, Frank, Jack IV, Camryn, Josh, Claire, Sophia; great-grandchildren Andrew V, Penelope, and James; and sister Ann-Marie Brown Thompson and her husband David.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew J. Sr., and Mildred Brown; brother Albert “Bucky” Brown, and brother Robin Brown.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Jack’s memory to the Optimist Club of Calvert, Jack Brown Memorial Scholarship Fund for Community Involvement http://www.optimistclubofcalvert.org/site/contactus/,

the Humane Society of Calvert County, https://humanesocietyofcalvertcounty.org/

or to Hospice of the Chesapeake https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now/