Kenneth Earl Howard, 84, of Shady Side, Maryland, passed away on June 13, 2025 at his home. Born on January 18, 1941, in Annapolis, Maryland, Kenneth was the son of Hazel Virginia (Tucker) and Charles Elbert Howard.

Kenneth grew up in Southern Anne Arundel County, where he attended Southern High School, and served his community as a volunteer fire fighter. Immediately following his graduation in 1959, he joined the United States Army, and served two and a half years in England as a cryptographer. Upon completing his service, he returned to Maryland, and married Barbara Rhine on May 1, 1965.

Kenneth’s thirty years as a fire fighter in Anne Arundel County began at the Fire Department Headquarters in Millersville. He was among the first firefighters in the county to establish their communications system. Kenneth would serve across the entire county and earned the rank of Division Chief before his retirement.

In his free time, he enjoyed trips with his family around the United States and Europe, outings on their sailboat, and was sure to attend every one of his daughter’s and grandsons sporting events. He was a life-long member of St. James’ Episcopal Church where he was an acolyte, Vestry member, Junior Warden, and Senior Warden.

Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife of sixty years, Barbara Rhine Howard; his daughter Michelle Howard Turnage and her husband Brian; his grandchildren Justin, and Brandon Turnage, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Hazel Howard, and his brother, Clarence E. Howard.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Community Assistance Fund at St. James’ Episcopal Church, 5757 Solomons Island Road, Lothian, MD 20711; https://stjameslothian.com/

