Laurel Native Serving Aboard USNS Comfort Supports Continuing Promise 2025

Petty Officer 1st Class Samuel Olaitan, a native of Laurel, Maryland, with hometown ties to Lagos, Nigeria, is deployed aboard the U.S. Navy hospital ship, USNS Comfort, supporting Continuing Promise 2025.

Continuing Promise 2025 is an exercise focused on humanitarian assistance, medical readiness, and goodwill with six nations in the Caribbean, Central America and South America. The exercise runs from June to August, and more than 1,000 personnel participate.

Health services offered during Continuing Promise 2025 include general surgery, dental screenings and treatment, preventive medicine, medical evaluation, public health training, veterinary care and vision screening.

Olaitan graduated from Oba Abass High School in Lagos, Nigeria, in 2015. Olaitan also places a great deal of value on education, as evidenced by him earning an associate degree in information technology programming from Howard Community College, a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Trident University and a master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of Phoenix. Olaitan is currently pursuing a Doctorate of Strategic Leadership at Liberty University.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Nigeria.

“I learned discipline, hard work and that honesty will pave the way for you as part of the Nigerian culture growing up in an African home,” Olaitan said.



Olaitan joined the Navy seven years ago.

“I learned to provide financial stability for myself and my family,” Olaitan said. “I have two houses, multiple cars, a wife and kids. However, I still have goals and am not where I want to be yet, but the Navy has provided me with the opportunity to be financially stable.”

Olaitan plays a key role in supporting the exercise as a personnel specialist.

“I work in the disbursing office issuing Navy Cash Cards to U.S. and foreign military personnel for them to be able to make purchases of supplies from the ship,” Olaitan said.

This is the 16th Continuing Promise mission. Since 2007, medical personnel have treated more than 601,000 patients and performed approximately 7,300 surgeries. When combined with veterinary services, subject matter expert exchanges, engineering projects, community relations events and band performances, Continuing Promise has positively impacted more people in partner nations than any other deployment series in U.S. Navy history.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to provide service outside our communities and to make a difference internationally,” Olaitan said.

The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.

According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Olaitan has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“What makes me proud is being able to get my master’s degree with the G.I. Bill, and making the rank of petty officer first class,” Olaitan said.

Olaitan serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“Serving in the Navy means serving people, which gives me a sense of accomplishment,” Olaitan added.