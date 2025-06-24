Charles County Cooling Centers During Excessive Heatwave

With the National Weather Service issuing excessive heat warnings, residents may find cooling centers. In Charles County, community centers, senior centers, and libraries are available during regular hours.

LifeStyles of Maryland in White Plains is also offering daytime shelter.

For urgent after-hours situations, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barracks offers limited temporary shelter while transportation arrangements are made.

Charles County Cooling Centers:

Port Tobacco Community Center, Port Tobacco Nanjemoy Community Center, Nanjemoy Richard R. Clark Senior Center, La Plata La Plata Library Branch, La Plata P.D. Brown Memorial Library Branch, Waldorf Potomac Library Branch, Indian Head Waldorf West Library Branch, Waldorf LifeStyles Center, White Plains