Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Theft Suspect

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that occurred at Walmart, located at 150 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.

The incident took place on Friday, June 13, 2025, at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The complainant advised the male subject pictured below had removed several items from the store without payment, including a bookbag, a tote bag, and various automotive products. The suspect is described as a heavy-set Black male. No vehicle description is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to contact DFC Aley at [email protected]. Please reference case number 25-49040

Citizens can also submit information anonymously through the “Submit a Tip” feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download the app, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678. Tipsters may also email information to [email protected]