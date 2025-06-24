Leadership Southern Maryland’s 12th Annual Golf Tournament Tees Up for Thursday, June 26, 2025

Driving, putting, fun, and networking are back again this year as Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) celebrates its 12th Annual Golf Tournament on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby, MD.

All golfers are welcome and encouraged to join regional leaders from throughout Southern Maryland to enjoy a day of golf and connections at one of the region’s premier courses. Both team and individual registrations are available.

Entry fees include 18 holes of golf, a putting contest, breakfast and lunch, drinks, door prizes, and awards. The cost is $125 for individuals and $500 for a team. Sip & Swing with a golf pro is available for $75 per person. Individuals may also purchase a $50 Social Spectator’s Pass to come out, have lunch, and socialize.

Team prizes will go to the first, second, and third place finishing foursomes. Individual prizes will be awarded for longest drive for men and women and closest to the pin for men and women.

“Tournament proceeds support LSM’s mission to strengthen collaboration among our region’s top professionals to address community needs,” said executive director Sybol Anderson. “And because LSM exists to serve our community, having fun with the community is what we look forward to most this Thursday.”



Leadership Southern Maryland , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is an independent community leadership development organization designed to broaden the knowledge base of early-career professionals to senior-level public and private sector executives about the critical issues, challenges, and opportunities facing Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.

Since 2008, the organization has graduated more than 600 Southern Maryland professionals. For more information, contact Sybol Anderson, Executive Director, at 301-862-SOMD, via email at [email protected], or visit www.leadershipsomd.org.

For more information and to register for LSM’s 12th Annual Golf Tournament, go to https://www.leadershipsomd.org/news-events/annual-golf-tournament/.

Leadership Southern Maryland is a 501(c)(3) organization by the Internal Revenue Service (EIN#26-2989381). Contributions are deductible as charitable contributions to the extent permitted by law.

For more information, contact Sybol Anderson, Executive Director, Leadership Southern Maryland, 301-862-SOMD, via email [email protected] or visit www.leadershipsomd.org.