17-Year-Old Transported to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision in Waldorf

On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at approximately 8:30 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of St. Charles Parkway and Demarr Road in White Plains, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle with one laying in the roadway.

Dispatchers advised multiple 911 callers reported a car versus a motorcycle with the operator of the motorcycle laying in the roadway and losing consciousness.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 17-year-old male with injuries to the upper body. Police were requested to expedite their response as family members arrived on scene and began causing a disturbance, being uncooperative and in the way.

The teen was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with unknown severity of injuries.

No other injuries were reported and the other vehicle/operator remained on scene.

Police are investigating the collision.