CSM Named ‘Member of the Year’ by The Patuxent Partnership

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has been named the 2024 “Member of the Year” by The Patuxent Partnership (TPP), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing science, technology, and growing the STEM workforce pipeline in Southern Maryland.

The announcement came during TPP’s Annual Dinner on June 3, held in Historic St. Mary’s City. The event brought together more than 300 members and guests, including special guest speaker Vice Admiral Carl Chebi, Commander of NAVAIR.

CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson accepted the award on behalf of the college and expressed gratitude for the ongoing partnership between CSM and TPP.

“The College of Southern Maryland is incredibly honored to be recognized as The Patuxent Partnership Member of the Year for 2024,” said Wilson. “This partnership has enabled us to think bigger and respond quicker to the needs facing our communities.”

Wilson highlighted how TPP’s support helped CSM expand and upgrade its cyber labs, an investment that directly enabled the college to launch the Cyber Workforce Accelerator Program. With the dedicated cyber range now fully operational at the Barbara Ives Cyber Lab on the Leonardtown Campus, CSM is providing cutting-edge training in a high-demand field.



“A shining example is the Patuxent Partnership’s support this past year to expand and upgrade CSM’s cyber labs, which directly led to our ability to quickly accept the statewide initiative and stand up the Cyber Workforce Accelerator Program,” Wilson said.

In addition to supporting cybersecurity education, TPP has been instrumental in funding STEM scholarships, enhancing programming, and championing student initiatives like the award-winning CSM Robotics Team. Wilson noted that these efforts “directly impact our work to expand access, build momentum, and create mobility for our students.”

In presenting the award, TPP Executive Director Bonnie Green praised CSM’s leadership in preparing Southern Maryland’s future workforce.

“CSM is the heart of Southern Maryland,” said Green. “Their work across STEM education, workforce development, and community engagement is a model of what strong partnerships can achieve.”

The “Member of the Year” award reflects the strength of the ongoing collaboration between CSM and TPP, and a shared commitment to innovation, opportunity, and long-term investment in the region’s success.