Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Announces Jazz Brunch at Wicomico Shores Golf Course to Close Out 25th Anniversary Celebration

The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, a premier Mid-Atlantic jazz event, is excited to announce a special Jazz Brunch & Golf event at Wicomico Shores Golf Course during this year’s four day 25th anniversary festival.

Swing into summer with jazz, brunch, and golf! Join us for a delightful jazz brunch & optional golf experience at the scenic Riverview Restaurant at Wicomico Shores Golf Course on Sunday, July 13, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy a delicious buffet-style brunch while grooving to the smooth sounds of the Sweet Potatoes jazz band. It’s the perfect way to relax, savor a beautiful summer morning, and close out the 25th Anniversary Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival.

Tickets for the Jazz Brunch are $50 per person and $90 per couple. Want to hit the links? Make it a full day of fun with a round of golf! The cost for 18 holes with cart is $50; 9 holes with cart is $27. Important note: to schedule your tee time (available from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.) please call Patrick Dugan at Wicomico Shores Golf Course at (301) 884-4601.



Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to combine great food, live music, and a round of golf in a stunning setting. Get your tickets now at: https://JazzBrunchGolf2025.eventbrite.com

Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Highlights:

Thursday, July 10 (6 p.m. – 9 p.m.): “A Jazz at Sunset Affair on the Potomac” at Piney Point Lighthouse. Enjoy live music by Higher Standards, local wines, seafood hors d’oeuvres, and dancing under the stars. Tickets are $85 per person

Friday, July 11 (4 p.m. – 8 p.m.): “Jazz in the Neighborhood” concert will take place on the museum lawn, headlined by the sensational U.S. Navy Band, The Commodores, with a special opening performance by the St. Mary’s Ryken Jazz Band. Food trucks and vendors will be on site.

Saturday, July 12 (12 p.m. – 7 p.m.): The Main Event at St. Clement’s Island Museum features performances by Casual Groove, Rebecca Jade, Andréa Lisa, and Chelsey Green. Enjoy a wide selection of seafood and Southern Maryland cuisine, shop at jazzy vendor booths, and take a free water taxi to St. Clement’s Island. Free admission to the museum is included. Tickets are $75 for general admission and $95 for VIP.

Sunday, July 13 (various times during the day): Enhance your festival experience with a two-hour jazz cruise on the Potomac. Three exclusive cruises will depart from St. Clement’s Island Museum, each featuring unique food, beverages, and live music by Sax Appeal. Tickets are $85 per person, with only 15 spots available per cruise

Tickets and Information: General admission, VIP tickets, tickets to all events, including the jazz cruise, are available at www.potomacjazzfest.com. Stay updated on festival details by following the event’s Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum/events.

About the Festival: Proceeds from the Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival support the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums in their mission to preserve and promote St. Mary’s County’s historical sites. Major partners include the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums, the St. Mary’s County Museum Division, the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, and other partner organizations.