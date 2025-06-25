Expect More Traffic Delays As Additional Roadwork Begins on Point Lookout Road

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration reminds drivers to plan ahead for summer construction-related roadwork along MD 5 (Point Lookout Road) in Saint Mary’s County. The department has several projects that will occur on Point Lookout Road this summer.

The State Highway Administration will continue its advance utility relocation work for the MD 5 highway improvements in Great Mills.

The State Highway Administration has permitted utility crews to close a single-lane or shoulder this week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between MD 471 (Indian Bridge Road) and MD 246 (Great Mills Road); work hours are subject to change.

Drivers are also reminded that construction work continues for the MD 5 Bridge Replacement Project at Hilton Run. The State Highway Administration is using a temporary signal to alternate northbound and southbound MD 5 traffic through the work zone.

The State Highway Administration reminds drivers to remain alert, plan additional travel time and slow down in work zones for the safety of all drivers and the crews working to improve our roadways.

Customers who have questions may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or 800-331-5603.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov.

