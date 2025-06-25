St. Mary’s County 2025 Public Health Junior Fellowship Applications Are Open

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is now accepting applications for the Public Health Junior Fellowship program through July 18, 2025.

The Public Health Junior Fellowship allows St. Mary’s County high school and college students learn about community health issues while building their leadership skills during the academic year.

Student fellows serve on the youth advisory committee for the St. Mary’s County Health Department, and explore community health concerns with public health professionals. Youth advisory committee members promote health and wellness at their home schools, and gather input from their peers about community health challenges.

“The Public Health Junior Fellowship is a fantastic way for local high school and college students to explore a career in public health while developing their leadership skills,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Our fellows will be in the thick of public health work – learning about local health issues, organizing their peers into action, and shaping the future of community health for our county.”

Interested students should apply here and agree to offer a minimum of 3 hours of their time per month. For additional information, please contact [email protected]