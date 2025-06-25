CSM Business Professor Christopher Ripley Recognized for Teaching Excellence

College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Professor of Business Christopher Ripley was recently awarded the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) Teaching Excellence award. The award was presented at the ACBSP’s annual conference, held June 19-22 in Las Vegas.

“As someone who’s dedicated decades to both business and education, this recognition is deeply meaningful,” said Ripley in accepting the award. “To me, teaching excellence means more than delivering content, it’s about sparking curiosity, empowering students to think critically, and helping them see their place in the world of business and beyond.”

The award is presented annually with the goal of recognizing classroom teachers and their roles at degree-granting institutions. The ACBSP considers three factors when evaluating nominees: teaching and learning; professional development; and institutional and community commitment. The recognition comes with an award, waived conference registration fee, and $500.



Ripley was nominated by Business department chair Tony Stout, who emphasized Ripley’s willingness to tailor his courses to a changing world. Ripley declared 2024 his “Year of AI Learning,” attending AI-focused professional development and redesigning courses to incorporate the latest AI tools and practices. These redesigned courses include interactive assignments and practical demonstrations of AI, ensuring students are well-prepared for the modern business environment.

“He addressed a critical gap in education by mastering AI’s role in business. He integrated it into his teaching, ensuring students are future-ready,” said Stout. “His commitment to excellence and preparing students for the evolving business world is most deserving of this award.”

Ripley also took the lead in establishing a chapter of the Kappa Beta Delta Honor Society at CSM, which inducted its first cohort of students in 2023. The international society invites business students to join Delta Phi – CSM’s chapter of Kappa Beta Delta – if they are in the top 20 percent of their class. Ripley was invited to join the International Board of Directors for Kappa Beta Delta in 2024, with the board noting that “although you are a relatively new KBD Chapter Advisor, we are impressed with how vital your chapter is already under your leadership.”

Ripley said that in his teaching, he focuses on endowing his students with curiosity and problem-solving skills to carry them into a successful future. He reflected on one student, who created a business plan for a tattoo parlor in an introductory class. Today, she’s a partner in a local shop while still attending CSM, leading her peers and excelling in AI-driven assignments.

“This award is a reflection of moments like that, where education sparks confidence, growth, and real-world success,” he said.

About ACBSP: Founded in 1988, the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) is a global business education accrediting body and the first organization to offer accreditation to all levels of collegiate business educational degree programs. ACBSP’s global mission is to pursue a better tomorrow by advancing and recognizing excellence in business education through continuous improvement.