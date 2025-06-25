UMCES’s Chesapeake Bay and Watershed Report Card Shows Declined Health from 2024, Presents Long-Term Improvement

UMCES’s flagship Chesapeake Bay and Watershed Report Card, developed in collaboration with local stakeholders, is a proven tool for measuring the latest available data and communicating social, environmental, and economic health to inspire action.

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science (UMCES) released its 19th annual Chesapeake Bay and Watershed Report Card, the most comprehensive annual assessment of the Chesapeake Bay and its Watershed.

The overall Chesapeake Bay earned a grade of C (50%). The Chesapeake Bay Watershed Health, which includes ecology, society, and economy indicators, scored C+ (57%).

As 2025 marks a critical deadline for Chesapeake Bay restoration goals, this year’s report card provides essential data and trends analysis to assess progress. The report card informs leaders and policymakers as they chart the strategy for the next phase of restoration and conservation goal setting. The overall Bay score had a five-point decrease from last year and there were decreases in almost all indicator scores. One possible cause for last year’s downturn was the extreme rainfall patterns and extreme heat. While parts of the watershed experienced drought, brief but intense downpours also caused runoff into Bay waters.



“The Chesapeake Bay and Watershed Report Card has become a flagship reference for conservation practitioners working to improve the environmental quality of the Chesapeake Bay, policymakers charged with the regional economic development driven by the bay’s resources, and a wide range of industries dependent upon a healthy bay,”“This year’s report underscores the importance of continued investment and highlights the progress we’ve made over the last decade.”

Despite the decrease this year, the Bay continues to show long-term improvement compared to past decades. Six regions are trending upwards; the Elizabeth, James, Patapsco and Back Rivers, Upper Western Shore, Upper Bay, and Lower Bay. Most indicators are also improving over time, specifically Dissolved Oxygen, Aquatic Grasses, Total Phosphorus, and Total Nitrogen.

Improving trends can be attributed to management and restoration efforts at the regional, state, and local levels. Regionally, wastewater treatment plants have been upgraded, and programs have been put in place to reduce nutrient and sediment input. State efforts include seagrass restoration, oyster plantings, and watershed planning. Communities play a huge role in improving Bay health through local resource management activities. Further engagement with diverse organizations across the watershed and collaborative efforts will help improve the bay for the environment and people.

“In furthering our engagement efforts, UMCES cohosted a workshop on April 1 with Chesapeake Bay Foundation, to bring together bay practitioners and knowledge holders,” said Dr. Bill Dennison, Vice President for Science Application at UMCES. “This will allow for more collaboration and a more effective report card in the future.”

The Chesapeake Bay Watershed score was moderate, with a good score for Ecology indicators and moderate scores for Society and Economy. The economic indicators showed a positive grade for job growth, but had a poor income equality score, meaning that although there are more jobs, there are still strong disparities in the amount of income people are earning. The most concerning societal indicator was heat vulnerability—communities may be under heat stress due to hotter air temperatures, less tree canopy cover, and more paved surfaces.

“There was a substantial upturn in the overall Bay Health score in 2024, and it came down a little this year. Over the long term, though, there is still an improving trend from the 1980s until now,” said Dr. Heath Kelsey, Director of UMCES Integration and Application Network. “We think extreme weather may have had some impact on the scores this year.”

Continued support for the efforts of the Chesapeake Bay Program, researchers, community groups, and conservation organizations is vital to manage, protect, and restore the Bay and Watershed. As UMCES celebrates its centennial year, a 1925 Chesapeake Bay Report Card was created to reflect back on Chesapeake science and look forward to the future of a healthier and more vibrant Bay and Watershed.

About UMCES’s Chesapeake Bay and Watershed Report Card: The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s Integration and Application Network produces the annual report card, which is a comprehensive assessment of the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed. The report card uses extensive data and analysis in partnership with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), the Chesapeake Bay Program, academic institutions, and watershed jurisdictions. For more information about the 2025 Chesapeake Bay and Watershed Report Card including region-specific data, visit chesapeakebayreportcard.org.

About the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science: The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science leads the way toward better management of Maryland’s natural resources and the protection and restoration of the Chesapeake Bay. From a network of laboratories located across the state, UMCES scientists provide sound evidence and advice to help state and national leaders manage the environment, and prepare future scientists to meet the global challenges of the 21st century.