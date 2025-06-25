Elderly Man Rescued from Bryans Road Park, Hospitalized with Heat Exhaustion

On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at approximately 12:42 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Ruth B. Swann Park located at 3100 Ruth B Swann Drive in Bryans Road to assist police in searching for a missing 86-year-old male.

The 911 caller reported he was taking a walk on the trail when he ran out of water and became lost. He stated he was okay and just needed assistance.

The Charles County 911 Center began callers location to give a better estimated location for First Responders as they responded with ATV’s and off-road vehicles.

Tenth District VFD ATV8 arrived and made access to the wet/muddy area where they located the caller approximately a half-mile into the trails around 1:19 p.m., Firefighters transported him to awaiting EMS for evaluation.

Emergency medical services transported the 86-year-old male with heat exhaustion symptoms.