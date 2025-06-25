Man Convicted in 2021 Fatal Crash That Killed Mechanicsville Couple Arrested Again in St. Mary’s County

Aleksander Andreev Ivanchev, 42, of Lexington Park, who was previously convicted for a fatal 2021 car crash, has been arrested again, this time for allegedly violating a protective order.

On June 21, 2025, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Redgate Farm Lane after an adult female victim reported receiving a package from Ivanchev, her ex-husband. The woman informed Deputy Katulich that she has an active final protective order against Ivanchev that prohibits any form of contact.

The victim stated that she received the package earlier that day via certified mail from the United States Postal Service. She claimed to recognize Ivanchev’s handwriting on the package and had not opened it prior to police arrival. With her permission, police opened the package and found a copy of a Maryland Protective Order Modification Request form, which had been filled out by Ivanchev. The form included his name and a written statement requesting a change to the existing order.

The return address on the package was listed as Ivanchev’s Lexington Park residence. The recipient information was addressed directly to the protected individual, the adult female victim.

Court documents confirm that the final protective order, signed by Judge David Densford on May 20, 2025, explicitly prohibits Ivanchev from contacting or attempting to contact the victim by any means. The order remains in effect until May 20, 2026.

Deputies contacted Ivanchev by phone using a number listed on the modification form. Ivanchev confirmed that he had mailed the package and was later located at a residence on Maycroft Road, where he was arrested without incident.

The charge filed against Ivanchev is a misdemeanor under Maryland, which pertains to the violation of protective orders. He was released on his own recognizance the same day and is scheduled to appear in court on July 24, 2025.

This arrest comes after Ivanchev’s conviction in January 2023 for two counts of criminally negligent manslaughter related to a July 2021 collision in Charlotte Hall that resulted in the deaths of Melody Russell and Shawn Bailey. Ivanchev was sentenced to six years in prison and was released on parole on August 13, 2024.

