First Responders Rescue Man Found Adrift Off Point Lookout State Park Shoreline

On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at approximately 11:10 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Point Lookout State Park located in Scotland, for the reported open water rescue.

911 callers advised a male was screaming for help in the water, and reported he was approximately 200 yards off the shoreline of the Point Lookout Lighthouse.

Firefighters from Ridge, Second District, NAS Webster Field, Solomons, Seventh District and Westmoreland County responded, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Natural Resources Police, and Maryland State Police Aviation Command.

As firefighters responded to the scene to meet the 911 caller and establish visual contact with the victim, Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 heard the call and began responding to the area to assist.

Trooper 7 quickly arrived overhead and began assisting Ridge VFD Boat 4 in locating the victim. Firefighters aboard Boat 4 quickly removed the victim from the water and transported them to awaiting EMS at the Point Lookout Boat Ramp.

Trooper 7 landed at the scene incase they were needed to transport the patient, however, they were placed in service by Incident Command, with EMS transporting the victim to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The U.S.C.G, Department of Natural Resources Police were contacted and are investigating the incident.

