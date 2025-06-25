UPDATE 42-Year-Old La Plata Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash, 82-Year-Old Woman Injured

UPDATE 6/25/2025: On June 25, 2025, at approximately 3:15 p.m., police, fire department, and emergency medical services personnel responded to the intersection of Washington Avenue and Rosewick Road in La Plata for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a passenger car and a motorcycle.

First-arriving La Plata Police Department officers initiated CPR on the driver of the motorcycle, who was later transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center and pronounced deceased.

The on-scene investigation determined that a 2008 Ford Focus operated by an 82-year-old female from La Plata failed to yield the right of way to a 2022 Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle operated by a 42-year-old male from La Plata.

Neither speed nor alcohol were a determining factor.

If you are a witness to the collision or have additional information, please contact Corporal Kalen Kerere of the La Plata Police Department at (301) 934-1500 or [email protected].



Crews arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to find an adult male laying in the roadway unconscious with agonal breathing.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby, Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 quickly responded, however, they were cancelled a short time later as First Responders began performing CPR.

Emergency medical services transported the motorcyclist to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

Police advised “Please use caution in the area of Rosewick Road and Washington Ave due to an active crash investigation involving a motorcycle and vehicle. Emergency personnel are on scene. The intersection is closed at this time and traffic is being diverted.”