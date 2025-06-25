Man Flown to Trauma Center with Serious Injuries After Tubing Accident in Mechanicsville

On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at approximately 7:42 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Wicomico Shores Landing on Army Navy Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported traumatic injuries.

According to 911 callers, the victim was unconscious, had a faint pulse and shallow breathing, after a tubing accident. At the time of the call, the injured individual was being transported by boat to the Wicomico Shores Boat Ramp where emergency crews were waiting.

Due to the severity of the call, responding fire/EMS personnel requested a helicopter to be placed on standby.

Upon arrival and evaluation by First Responders, the need for air transport was confirmed. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 responded and landed at a nearby location to assist.

The patient was flown to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center with serious injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded, along with officers from the Department of Natural Resources. The investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided when they become available.