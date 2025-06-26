Police Investigating Auto Theft Cases; Multiple Juveniles Charged, Stolen Vehicles Recovered in Separate Cases

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating three vehicle-related crimes that occurred on June 23 in the Bannister and Wakefield neighborhoods. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects in these cases. The three recent incidents are as follows:

Vehicle Theft – 2200 block of Imperial Court: Unknown suspect(s) stole a 2013 gold Hyundai Sonata from the victim’s driveway between 10:30 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. The door lock was forcibly removed and was found at the scene.

Attempted Vehicle Theft – 1500 block of Bryan Court: The door handle of a Hyundai Elantra was damaged between 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., but the suspect(s) were unable to gain entry.

Vehicle Theft – 3000 block of October Place: A 2016 silver Hyundai Elantra was stolen sometime between June 21 at 2 p.m. – June 23 at 1:30 p.m.

Over the past two weeks, officers have responded to various neighborhoods for reports of juveniles attempting to break into cars.

In two separate cases, officers apprehended juveniles, ages 13-16, and charged them on juvenile offense reports, in accordance with MD law. In addition, officers have recovered several cars that had been reported stolen in Charles County and other jurisdictions.

The CCSO encourages car owners to take the following precautions to help protect their vehicles:

Use a steering wheel lock, particularly for vehicles frequently targeted by thieves, such as Hyundais and Kias.

Always lock your doors and close all windows, even if the vehicle is parked in your driveway.

Remove all valuables from inside the vehicle, including keys and key fobs.

Install a GPS tracker or alarm system, if possible.

Park in well-lit areas or near surveillance cameras when available.

Never leave your car running and unattended.

Detectives are actively pursuing leads. Anyone with information related to these cases is asked to contact the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-932-2222.

Homeowners are asked to check any surveillance footage from home security cameras to see if they have relevant information relating to these cases.

To remain anonymous, contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward is being offered for tips that lead to the arrest of the suspect(s).