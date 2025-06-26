Police Arrest Waldorf Man Who Shot and Killed Dog Tied Up Outside Victim’s Residence

On June 20, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Judicial Services Section located and arrested Dejon Elijah Warren, 25, of Waldorf, who was wanted in connection with an incident that occurred on May 18, 2025.

During that incident, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 4500 block of Ruston Place in Waldorf. Upon arrival, they discovered that a dispute had occurred between neighbors. During the dispute, the suspect—identified as Dejon Warren—retrieved an AR-15 style rifle, and the individual he was arguing with retreated into their home. Warren then shot and killed a dog that was tied outside the victim’s residence before fleeing.

Following an investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Warren; he was charged with reckless endangerment, felony animal cruelty, violation of probation, and firearms violations. He is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

