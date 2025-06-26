Another Gun Taken Off the Streets of St. Mary’s County – Leonardtown Man Arrested

June 26, 2025
Christopher Ian Bailey, 20, of Leonardtown

Christopher Ian Bailey, 20, of Leonardtown

In the early morning hours of Thursday, June 26, 2025, police were in the Lexington Park area near Columbus Drive when they observed an individual believed to be in possession of a firearm.

At around 2:30 a.m., while attempting to apprehend the suspect, a brief foot pursuit ensued. During the chase, the suspect was seen discarding an item into a nearby dumpster.
The subject was apprehended in the 21000 block of Liberty Street and identified as Christopher Ian Bailey, 20, of Leonardtown. He was taken into custody without further incident.

A subsequent search of the dumpster revealed a loaded, unserialized AR-15-style pistol with a full magazine and a round chambered. Detectives also recovered a discarded backpack nearby containing a loaded 50-round drum magazine for a 9mm handgun.

Bailey was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center in Leonardtown and charged with the following:
• Possession of a regulated firearm by a person under 21 years of age
• Wearing or carrying a loaded handgun on or about his person
• Handgun on person



Christopher Ian Bailey, 20, of Leonardtown

Christopher Ian Bailey, 20, of Leonardtown

This entry was posted on June 26, 2025 at 2:23 pm and is filed under All News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.