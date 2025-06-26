One Flown to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Rollover in Leonardtown, State Police Investigating

On Thursday, June 26, 2025, at approximately 4:02 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of the Leonardtown High School on Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for a serious motor vehicle collision with rollover and one possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single Ford F-250 pickup truck off the roadway, in a ditch, and on its side with the adult male operator still in the vehicle.

Firefighters from Leonardtown and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments responded and removed the operator in under 18 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested due to the patients injuries. Flight medics were advised the patient was semi-combative with a altered mental status.

Trooper 7 landed at the scene and transported the adult male to an area trauma center.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the collision.