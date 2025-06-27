Six Charles County Teachers Receive SMECO Outstanding Teacher Awards

Six Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) teachers were named 2025 outstanding teacher honorees last month by Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO). The annual awards program recognizes teachers for outstanding achievements in teaching science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

The teachers honored for mathematics were Pauline Shaker of Mary B. Neal Elementary School and Deborah Spencer of Benjamin Stoddert Middle School.

The teachers honored for science were Rachel Clark of La Plata High School; Jennifer Norris of Theodore G. Davis Middle School; and Kristi Tewell of Billingsley Elementary School.

The teacher honored for STEM was Stephanie Marcuse of Arthur Middleton Elementary School.

Teachers were nominated by staff, students, principals, educators, community members or administrators. Entries were evaluated by a panel of judges. Outstanding teachers are chosen for their inspiration to students and their ability to motivate them to become innovators.

Pauline Shaker – Shaker has dedicated 18 years working for CCPS as a teacher. During her time with CCPS, she has taught students in Grades 2-5. In her role as an instructional resource teacher at Neal, Shaker supports all Neal students and staff. She embodies versatility and commitment by spending the first half of the school day teaching third grade, and the second half planning with teachers and analyzing data. Jennifer Davis, Neal’s reading resource teacher, wrote a letter of support for Shaker’s nomination. In the letter, Davis noted Shaker’s commitment to student success. “I have been consistently impressed by her unwavering dedication, engaging teaching methods, and steadfast support for both students and staff,” Davis wrote. Neal Principal Mike Hoffman, who endorsed Shaker for the SMECO award in a nomination letter, wrote, “She seamlessly balances her responsibilities, ensuring that both her students and colleagues receive the support and guidance they need.” Shaker is a member of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics and also supports Neal students as a math coach. In this role, she plans with individual teachers and teams, monitors math interventions and teaches two math intervention groups.

Deborah Spencer – Spencer has been with CCPS for 16 years and has been the math department chair at Stoddert since 2019. She teaches math to students in Grades 6-8, and also teaches Algebra I. Although she has taught several subjects to multiple grade levels, she is constantly looking for new ways to improve her teaching style to ensure she is meeting the needs of all students. “A critical part of learning is self-reflection … In turn, it shows me how I can adjust and improve my instruction to support their learning throughout the unit,” Spencer said. Stoddert Principal Marquelle Peavy wrote a letter in support of Spencer’s nomination. In the letter, Peavy said Spencer is an exceptional teacher. “Ms. Spencer is undoubtedly a lifelong learner, and this is just one of the many reasons why she is an exceptional teacher and instructional leader,” Peavy wrote. Spencer strives to create a safe classroom environment that encourages growth for everyone. In addition to teaching math, Spencer also serves as Stoddert’s Math Counts, Spelling Bee and Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA) sponsor.

Rachel Clark – Clark has been teaching at La Plata for the past nine years. She currently teaches biology, biomedical science and Advanced Placement (AP) biology. Each year, she takes the time to create a positive environment for all her students. “Regardless of their personal or academic struggles, I want every student to know that they can learn in my classroom, and that I will do everything I can to ensure they reach this goal,” Clark said. Clark was nominated for the SMECO award by La Plata Principal Douglass Dolan. In an award nomination letter, Dolan said Clark is a committed educator. “She is a trained scientist who came back to her alma mater because she wanted to give back and make a difference in her community,” Dolan wrote. Clark is known for her passion for teaching, and for her commitment to student success. Clark also serves as the MESA sponsor, and sponsor of the Class of 2028. She has supported curriculum writing for CCPS and has also served as a science fair judge for the CCPS History, Industry, Technology and Science (HITS) Expo. Clark is also a National Board Certified Teacher.

Jennifer Norris– Norris is the current science department chair at Davis. She has been teaching for 17 years and is well known for her support of science education. At Davis, she has taught Earth and space science and physical science classes. She also has experience teaching science at the elementary school level. Norris took the initiative to develop a Girls Engaged in STEM Club to expose her students to STEM-related career paths. She has a passion for science and takes advantage of every opportunity to share it with her students. “Teaching is more than the instruction we teach. It’s the passion we share along with the experiences we create and expose our students to,” Norris said. Her commitment to student success and teaching is admired by her colleagues and peers. Davis Principal Robert Griffiths nominated Norris for the SMECO award. In an award nomination letter, Griffiths said Norris’ passion for teaching stands out. “She is an outstanding educator who deserves to be recognized … Her professionalism sets her apart from everyone else,” Griffiths wrote.

Kristi Tewell – Tewell has been working with CCPS for more than 13 years. During her time with CCPS, she served as an instructional assistant and third-grade teacher before entering her current role as a science teacher at Billingsley. She is adept to differentiating instruction to accommodate learning styles, abilities and interests to ensure all of her students are successful and thrive. According to nomination materials, Tewell’s love for teaching and passion for students is evident in all that she does. CCPS Director of Elementary Education McKenna Lewis wrote a nomination letter in support of Tewell. In the letter, Lewis said Tewell is an example of a dedicated teacher. “What sets Mrs. Tewell apart is her extraordinary commitment to meeting diverse needs of her students. She embodies the best of what education has to offer,” Lewis wrote. Tewell fosters strong relationships with her students. Billingsley fifth grader Amelia Ajiboye wrote a letter of support for Tewell’s nomination. In her letter, Ajiboye said, “She is very funny and just overall makes the science environment more vibrant. Mrs. Tewell made me love science.” Tewell also supports students outside of the classroom through serving as a math team sponsor and coach of a Unified basketball team.

Stefanie Marcuse – Marcuse has been teaching for 15 years and has worked with CCPS since 2021. She joined CCPS as a fourth-grade teacher at Middleton and has also held the role of fourth-grade team leader. She takes pride in pursuing leadership roles and serves as a mentor, not only for her students, but for her colleagues as well. Marcuse was nominated for the SMECO award by Middleton Principal Nicole Hawkins. In her nomination letter, Hawkins said Marcuse is respected as a top-notch educator. “She has worked diligently to create a family environment in her classroom where all students, parents, and staff feel safe and welcomed daily,” Hawkins wrote. In addition to teaching fourth grade, Marcuse has also served as a Destination Imagination (DI) judge, math club sponsor, extended-learning opportunity tutor and Title I facilitator. Marcuse said she strives to provide a positive learning environment for her students. “Welcoming each student in the morning is important. This allows them to feel seen and start their day positively. Student engagement is the foundation of good instruction,” Marcuse said.