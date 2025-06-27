Prince Frederick Woman Convicted of Child Neglect and Impaired Driving

On June 18, 2025, a Calvert County jury convicted Brandy Leigh Leagan, 31, of Prince Frederick, of two counts of child neglect and impaired driving. The jury deliberated approximately 15 minutes.

On the evening of January 21, 2024, Leagan left the Lord Calvert bowling alley with her two minor children in the back seat.

After turning onto MD Route 4, Leagan crashed into a guardrail. She was determined to be impaired by alcohol.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 11, 2025, before the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee. Each count of child neglect carries a maximum punishment of 5 years imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine.