$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Charles County

A Maryland Lottery retailer in Charles County sold a $50,000 third-tier winning Powerball ticket from last night’s drawing. The ticket was sold at Lady’s Liquors at 6474 Crain Highway in La Plata.

The winning numbers from the June 25 drawing are 2, 12, 37, 51, 61; the Powerball number was 22. The third-tier winner matched four numbers plus the Powerball.

Nobody matched all five numbers and the Powerball, so the jackpot for the June 28 drawing is an estimated $155 million annuity and an estimated cash option of $69.8 million.

There were 7,444 winners in Maryland between $4 and $50,000 from Wednesday night’s drawing.

This isn’t the first large win at Lady’s Liquors. The lucky store sold one of two winning Mega Millions jackpot tickets on March 18, 2014. The jackpot was worth $414 million, and the Maryland winner split that prize with a winner in Florida.

Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the backs of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. They get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Instructions for claiming prizes are available on the How to Claim page of the Lottery website. Prizes of more than $25,000 must be claimed through Lottery headquarters, either in person or by mail. Lottery headquarters is in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330, in Baltimore.

An appointment is required to claim in person (no walk-ins). The appointment scheduling page shows all available appointment times.