Calvert County Board of County Commissioners Approves FY 2026 Budget

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted June 10 to approve the $386 million general fund operating budget for fiscal year 2026 (FY26), which begins July 1, 2025.

The new approved budget reflects the commissioners’ commitment to maintaining and enhancing the quality of life for Calvert County residents. Local funding to the Calvert County Board of Education is set by the State of Maryland at $163 million, comprising 44% of the county’s general fund.

Local income and property tax rates remain unchanged in the new budget, at 3.2% of income taxes and 96.7 cents per $100 of assessed value in property taxes.

Residents may see increases in their property tax bills as Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation assessments continue to rise in Calvert County and across Maryland.

“This budget prioritizes general government, education, public safety, capital investments and maintaining a high level of service to the Calvert County community,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “Despite funding challenges, we are confident this new operating budget will provide the services and amenities expected from the community.”

Highlights of the FY26 budget include:

Nearly $40 million in funding for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, including money for two new deputy positions

More than $20 million for Public Safety operations, including funding for 16 new positions. A combined $2.2 million in revenue increases from Public Safety fees and EMS cost recovery initiatives helped to offset the expenses

$31 million for general government services

Nearly $7 million transferred to the county’s capital construction budget, including $5 million to maintain the county’s road paving program

On July 1, 2025, some fees at the Calvert County Department of Public Works and the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will increase. Modest increases in some programs and services account for changes in community needs, cost of goods, program offerings and the addition of programs and services.

To see the changes to the fee schedules, visit calvertcountymd.gov/FY26CCPRfees and calvertcountymd.gov/FY26WSSWfees.

To review the newest Calvert County operating and capital budgets, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/FY26.

