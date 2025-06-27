Office of the State Fire Marshal Urge Marylanders to Celebrate Safely with Public Fireworks Displays

As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, the Office of the State Fire Marshal joined the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services and public safety partners to promote fireworks safety and encourage Marylanders to attend licensed, professional fireworks shows across the state.

This year, 139 public fireworks displays are scheduled across Maryland between now and the July 4th weekend. Each show will be conducted by trained and licensed fireworks shooters and inspected for safety compliance by qualified personnel from the Office of the State Fire Marshal or local and county partners.

“Each display is reviewed and monitored to ensure the safety of the audience and surrounding communities,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray. “Attending a permitted public display is the safest and most responsible way to enjoy fireworks this holiday.”

A conference held at the James N. Robey Public Safety Training Center in Howard County, featured several fire and public safety leaders reinforcing a united message: leave fireworks to the professionals.

“Our top priority is protecting the public,” said Howard County Fire Chief Louis Winston. “Professional displays are not only safer—they’re more spectacular. We want everyone to enjoy the holiday, but we also want everyone to go home safely.”

Health officials also highlighted the severe injuries that can occur when fireworks are used improperly.

“As a trauma physician, I’ve seen firsthand the devastating impacts of fireworks injuries—from burns to permanent eye damage,” said Dr. Matthew Levy, Chief Medical Officer of HCDFRS. “Most of these injuries are completely preventable.”

“Fireworks are not toys,” added Debra Skultety-Robinson, D.N.P, John Hopkins Children’s Center Pediatric Burn and Trauma Program Manager. “Even sparklers burn hot enough to cause serious burns, especially to children. Please don’t take the risk.”

The event also included a safety message from Darrin Flick, Branch Chief with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Offce of Bombing Prevention.

“From a homeland security perspective, we’re committed to supporting our state and local partners to ensure firework events are safe and secure,” said Flick. “Preparedness and public awareness are critical to reducing risk.”

Fireworks Safety Reminders from the State Fire Marshal

While professional shows are strongly encouraged, those who still choose to use consumer fireworks are reminded of the following:

Purchase fireworks in the same jurisdiction where you plan to use them.

Check with local authorities to confirm what is legal in your area.

Fireworks are prohibited in Baltimore City, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Harford, Howard counties, and Ocean City.

Always follow manufacturer instructions.

Never allow small children to handle fireworks.

Avoid alcohol while using fireworks.

Keep water or a hose nearby.

Soak used fireworks before disposal.

Violators can face a $250 fine for using illegal fireworks. Law enforcement officers are authorized to issue citations and confiscate non-compliant devices, which are then turned over to the State Fire Marshal’s Office for safe disposal.

“Fireworks have long been a part of our country’s celebration of independence,” Mowbray added. “But let’s make safety the tradition. Together, we can reduce fireworks injuries and ensure the holiday is memorable for the right reasons.”