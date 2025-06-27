Calvert County Welcomes Three New Women-Owned Small Businesses to Solomons!

Calvert County has marked the opening of three new women-owned businesses!!! Shoptheallycatwalk, Shy Beauty LLC, and Habit Fitness!

On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, County Commissioner Catherine Grasso and Commissioner Todd Ireland, along with the Calvert County Department of Economic Development held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate these three businesses.

Located in Solomons in a beautifully renovated space, these businesses offer a dynamic mix of fashion, beauty and fitness services that reflect the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of their owners.

The AllyCat Walk Boutique is a stylish retail shop offering women’s clothing, accessories and unique gifts, designed to create a fun and welcoming shopping experience for the community. Shy Beauty provides a full range of beauty services, including lashes, spray tans, waxing, hair and wedding makeup, with a mission to help clients feel confident and radiant. Habit Fitness is a supportive space focused on health, wellness and empowerment, offering personalized fitness services to help individuals build lasting, healthy habits.

Calvert County is proud to support small businesses like these that bring energy, innovation and opportunity to our local economy.

To learn more about starting or growing a business in Calvert County, visit www.choosecalvert.com.

For Business Assistance, click here.

For additional information for small businesses, and other information into Calvert County – click here!

