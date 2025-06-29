UPDATE: Police Investigating 16-Year-Old Struck and Killed in Waldorf Motor Vehicle Collision

UPDATE 6/30/2025: Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack along with Charles County Sheriff Deputies responded to Maryland Route 5 (Mattawoman Beantown Rd) at Mirkwood Lane for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a Lexus RX operated by Adijat Agbo-Ola, age 37 of Capital Heights, MD, was traveling South on Maryland Route 5 at Mirkwood Lane in lane number one.

At the same time, a pedestrian, a 16-year-old of Waldorf MD, was in the median of the roadway.

For unknown reasons, the pedestrian entered the travel path of the Lexus and was subsequently struck. The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk or implied crosswalk.

Medical Services performed life saving measures on the pedestrian, however he was ultimately pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231 or can email a statement to [email protected].

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The investigation is continuing. (25-MSP-020616)



On Saturday, June 28, 2025, at approximately 12:15 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Mattawoman Beantown Road and Council Oak Drive in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

911 callers reported a male was struck by a vehicle and had a faint pulse.

Crews arrived on the scene and requested a helicopter to land nearby due to the patient suffering life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, crews reported CPR was in progress.

The Medical Duty Officer pronounced the victim deceased on the scene at 12:27 a.m.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available.