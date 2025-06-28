Motorcyclist Flown to Trauma Center with Serious Injuries After Mechanicsville Crash

June 28, 2025

On Saturday, June 28, 2025, at approximately 1:57 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of Budds Creek Road and Thompson Corner Road in Mechanicsville.

Dispatchers advised they were receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a vehicle versus a motorcycle with the operator of the motorcycle laying unconscious in the roadway.

Due to the severity of the call, a helicopter was requested to respond and land nearby.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a 28-year-old male was laying in the roadway with serious injuries and applied a tourniquet to the victims leg.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the patient to the MedStar Washington Center with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Police responded and are investigating the motor vehicle collision. The second involve vehicle remained on the scene, no other injuries were reported.

