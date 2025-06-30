UPDATE: Man Shot by Homeowner After Reported Breaking and Entering Attempt in Charles County, Police Investigating

UPDATE 6/30/2025: No charges have been filed as of Monday, June 30th, 2025.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation with assistance from the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Audio of the incident provided below.



On Saturday, June 28, 2025, at approximately 11:41 p.m., police responded to the 8200 block of Bowie Road in Nanjemoy, for the reported active breaking and entering to a residence with a suspect shot.

Firefighters and emergency medical services also responded, all personnel staged in the area until police could secure the scene.

911 callers reported an male was attempting to break into the residence when the one of the homeowners shot the suspect. The 911 caller stated the firearm was secured, with the suspect outside of the residence being rendered medical attention by the homeowner and a neighbor.

Police arrived on scene to find the subject was shot in the upperbody along with a possible graze wound to the head.

EMS arrived and requested a helicopter due to the subjects injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the patient to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center with serious injuries.

The firearm used, a Sig Sauer .45, was secured by police and found to be registered and owned by the homeowner.

The incident remains under investigation by police, no known charges have been filed as of Sunday, Jun 29th, 2025. Updates will be provided when they become available.