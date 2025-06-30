$30 FAST PLAY Ticket Sold in Indian Head Leads to Whopping $2 Million Win

A Maryland Lottery player in Charles County got the weekend off to a great start on Friday with the purchase of a FAST PLAY Gold Rush Progressive ticket that won a whopping $2,041,396.

The lucky ticket was sold at Mutts Liquors located at 4541 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.

The $30 Gold Rush Progressive ticket launched July 1, 2024 with a progressive jackpot that started at $650,000 and increased with the sale of each ticket until Friday, by which time the jackpot had topped the $2 million mark.

Up-to-the-minute progressive jackpot amounts are printed on each ticket at the time of sale. And progressive jackpot amounts are updated every 15 minutes on the Lottery’s website, mobile app, vending machines and video monitors located at all Lottery retailers.

Friday’s big win was the third-largest progressive jackpot Maryland has seen since the launch of FAST PLAY games in February 2020. The largest was a $2.9 million prize on the $30 VIP Club game in November 2024, followed by a $2.6 million jackpot on the $20 Diamond Mine game in October 2021.

FAST PLAY tickets are instant-win games that have play styles similar to scratch-off tickets, but there’s no scratching to do, and the tickets are printed on-demand by the Lottery’s terminals and vending machines. FAST PLAY games range in price from $1 to $30, and select games have progressive top prizes that increase with the sale of each ticket.

Mutts Liquors is celebrating as well. The Charles County store will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the ticket.