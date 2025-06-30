Two Local Boys Proudly Continue Their Birthday Tradition and Donate to Seventh District VFD

June 30, 2025

Keeping up with their birthday tradition, Austin (soon to be 10) and Ryan age 4, has continued asking for water and Gatorade instead of traditional presents for their birthdays.

This year, they proudly delivered their “gifts” to the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department firehouse. This stockpile will keep our firefighters hydrated on scenes throughout the rest of the year and is greatly appreciated.

SDVFD said “This is the 8th year of collecting donations instead of presents. We are so proud of how these boys love giving back to the community, they look forward to it every year.”

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department!


This entry was posted on June 30, 2025 at 6:25 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Good News, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.