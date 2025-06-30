Two Local Boys Proudly Continue Their Birthday Tradition and Donate to Seventh District VFD

Keeping up with their birthday tradition, Austin (soon to be 10) and Ryan age 4, has continued asking for water and Gatorade instead of traditional presents for their birthdays.

This year, they proudly delivered their “gifts” to the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department firehouse. This stockpile will keep our firefighters hydrated on scenes throughout the rest of the year and is greatly appreciated.

SDVFD said “This is the 8th year of collecting donations instead of presents. We are so proud of how these boys love giving back to the community, they look forward to it every year.”

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department!

